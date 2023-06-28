Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Jung has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this season (72.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).
- He has homered in 13 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Jung has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.4%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|39
|.280
|AVG
|.265
|.362
|OBP
|.293
|.485
|SLG
|.476
|13
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|22
|43/15
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wentz (1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
