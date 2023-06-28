The Texas Rangers and Josh Jung (.400 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .272 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 48th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Jung has had a hit in 55 of 76 games this season (72.4%), including multiple hits 21 times (27.6%).

He has homered in 13 games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 47.4% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.4%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 39 .280 AVG .265 .362 OBP .293 .485 SLG .476 13 XBH 18 7 HR 8 23 RBI 22 43/15 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Tigers Pitching Rankings