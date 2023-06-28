On Wednesday, Jonah Heim (.634 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .285 with 18 doubles, 11 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with two homers during his last outings.

Heim has recorded a hit in 51 of 69 games this season (73.9%), including 21 multi-hit games (30.4%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (15.9%), homering in 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had at least one RBI in 44.9% of his games this year (31 of 69), with two or more RBI 13 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.0%.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .272 AVG .296 .326 OBP .345 .536 SLG .430 17 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 26 27/9 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 2

