Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Tigers.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas with 77 hits, batting .258 this season with 34 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in 49 of 78 games this year (62.8%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (23.1%).
- He has gone deep in 16 games this year (20.5%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has had an RBI in 35 games this year (44.9%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (19.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 51.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.294
|AVG
|.226
|.372
|OBP
|.293
|.608
|SLG
|.400
|19
|XBH
|15
|13
|HR
|6
|37
|RBI
|26
|36/16
|K/BB
|51/16
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wentz (1-8 with a 6.72 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 15th of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 6.72 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.