The Phoenix Mercury (2-10) will look to Brittney Griner (eighth in WNBA, 19.1 points per game) to help beat Arike Ogunbowale (third in league, 22.4) and the Dallas Wings (6-8) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.

Wings vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Footprint Center

Key Stats for Wings vs. Mercury

Dallas puts up just 3.9 fewer points per game (84.5) than Phoenix allows (88.4).

This season, Dallas has a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.8% lower than the 44.5% of shots Phoenix's opponents have made.

The Wings are 1-1 when they shoot higher than 44.5% from the field.

Dallas is hitting 29.1% of its three-point shots this season, 4.9% lower than the 34.0% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Wings have a 3-2 record when the team connects on more than 34.0% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.8 rebounds per game, outrebounding Phoenix by 9.5 boards per contest.

Wings Injuries