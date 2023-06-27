MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Tuesday, June 27
As we approach Tuesday's MLB slate, let's take a look at the probable starters for each game. One of the day's most anticipated matchups pits the Twins (Joe Ryan) against the Braves (Bryce Elder).
Read on to find the probable pitcher matchups for every contest on the docket for June 27.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Reds at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the bump as they take on the Orioles, who will counter with Tyler Wells (6-3) when the teams play Tuesday.
|CIN: Abbott
|BAL: Wells
|4 (23.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (86.2 IP)
|1.14
|ERA
|3.22
|8.4
|K/9
|9.1
Vegas Odds for Reds at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -145
- CIN Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Yu Darvish (5-6) to the mound as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (6-7) when the teams play on Tuesday.
|SD: Darvish
|PIT: Hill
|14 (80 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (83 IP)
|4.84
|ERA
|4.45
|9.6
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Padres at Pirates
- SD Odds to Win: -190
- PIT Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Padres at Pirates
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Giants at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send Ryan Walker (2-0) to the bump as they face the Blue Jays, who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (7-3) for the game between the clubs on Tuesday.
|SF: Walker
|TOR: Gausman
|15 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (98.2 IP)
|1.89
|ERA
|3.10
|9.5
|K/9
|11.6
Vegas Odds for Giants at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -165
- SF Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Giants at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Streaming: SNET (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Julio Teheran (2-2) to the mound as they face the Mets, who will look to David Peterson (0-0) when the clubs meet Tuesday.
|MIL: Teherán
|NYM: Peterson
|6 (35.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|1.53
|ERA
|-
|5.9
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for Brewers at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -150
- MIL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Brewers at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-6) to the mound as they play the Red Sox, who will counter with Garrett Whitlock (4-2) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|MIA: Alcantara
|BOS: Whitlock
|15 (95.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (46 IP)
|5.17
|ERA
|4.50
|7.3
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Red Sox
- BOS Odds to Win: -130
- MIA Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Red Sox
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Ryan (8-4) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Elder (5-1) when the teams meet Tuesday.
|MIN: Ryan
|ATL: Elder
|15 (93.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (90 IP)
|2.98
|ERA
|2.40
|9.6
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Twins at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -155
- MIN Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: TBS (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Framber Valdez (7-5) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will look to Jordan Montgomery (4-7) when the clubs play on Tuesday.
|HOU: Valdez
|STL: Montgomery
|15 (99 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (85.1 IP)
|2.27
|ERA
|3.69
|9.5
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Astros at Cardinals
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- STL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Astros at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Matt Manning (1-1) to the bump as they take on the Rangers, who will give the start to Martin Perez (7-3) for the game between the teams Tuesday.
|DET: Manning
|TEX: Pérez
|2 (11.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (84.1 IP)
|4.63
|ERA
|4.38
|5.4
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -190
- DET Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Ranger Suarez (1-2) to the mound as they take on the Cubs, who will hand the ball to Jameson Taillon (2-5) for the matchup between the clubs Tuesday.
|PHI: Suarez
|CHC: Taillon
|8 (43.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (53.2 IP)
|3.50
|ERA
|6.54
|8.7
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Cubs
- PHI Odds to Win: -125
- CHC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Cubs
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: MARQ (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Gavin Williams (0-0) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Brady Singer (4-7) when the clubs meet on Tuesday.
|CLE: Williams
|KC: Singer
|1 (5.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (76.2 IP)
|6.35
|ERA
|6.34
|6.4
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at Royals
- CLE Odds to Win: -145
- KC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (9-4) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Connor Seabold (1-3) when the teams face off Tuesday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|COL: Seabold
|15 (89.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (56.2 IP)
|2.72
|ERA
|5.88
|10.4
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Rockies
- LAD Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +230
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Michael Kopech (3-6) to the mound as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Shohei Ohtani (6-3) when the clubs face off Tuesday.
|CHW: Kopech
|LAA: Ohtani
|15 (82 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (89 IP)
|4.06
|ERA
|3.24
|10.3
|K/9
|11.8
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -190
- CHW Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Taj Bradley (5-3) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen (9-2) when the clubs play Tuesday.
|TB: Bradley
|ARI: Gallen
|10 (49 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (98.1 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|2.84
|13.0
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Rays at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -130
- TB Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Athletics Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Jhony Brito (4-3) to the mound as they take on the Athletics, who will give the start to Paul Blackburn (0-0) for the game between the clubs Tuesday.
|NYY: Brito
|OAK: Blackburn
|11 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (25.2 IP)
|5.09
|ERA
|4.21
|6.5
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Athletics
- NYY Odds to Win: -140
- OAK Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Athletics
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Jake Irvin (1-4) to the mound as they take on the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo (1-1) for the matchup between the teams Tuesday.
|WSH: Irvin
|SEA: Woo
|9 (42 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (17.2 IP)
|4.93
|ERA
|5.09
|7.1
|K/9
|12.7
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -225
- WSH Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
