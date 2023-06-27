Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Manning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Matt Manning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver has four doubles, three home runs and eight walks while hitting .243.
- In 60.0% of his games this year (12 of 20), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 20 games played this year, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Garver has driven in a run in eight games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In eight games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|6
|.280
|AVG
|.150
|.345
|OBP
|.261
|.540
|SLG
|.150
|7
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|2
|19/5
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Manning (1-1) starts for the Tigers, his third this season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, April 11 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.