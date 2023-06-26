Player props are available for Marcus Semien and Spencer Torkelson, among others, when the Texas Rangers host the Detroit Tigers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (5-4) will make his 15th start of the season.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

Heaney has 10 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 14 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 19 5.2 5 2 2 6 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Andrew Heaney's player props with BetMGM.

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 91 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .278/.339/.453 on the season.

Semien will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .292 with a double and a walk.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 15 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 60 RBI (75 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.

He's slashing .258/.328/.485 on the year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has collected 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .221/.299/.365 on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Torkelson or other Tigers players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.