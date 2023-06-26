Monday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (47-30) against the Detroit Tigers (33-43) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:05 PM on June 26.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.63 ERA).

Rangers vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 45 times this season and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.

Texas has a record of 7-1 when favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Rangers have a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

No team has scored more than the 458 runs Texas has this season.

The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.77).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule