On Monday, Nate Lowe (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Boyd. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe leads Texas with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .273 with 43 walks and 50 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 22nd and he is 84th in slugging.

In 76.3% of his 76 games this season, Lowe has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in eight games this year (10.5%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 31 games this season (40.8%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (10.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 38 times this year (50.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .286 AVG .263 .373 OBP .360 .486 SLG .375 16 XBH 13 6 HR 2 24 RBI 17 36/19 K/BB 39/24 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings