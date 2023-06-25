Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 82 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on June 25 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .273.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 46th in batting average, 84th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 53 of 73 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.8% of his games this year, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven in a run in 24 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (16.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|38
|.286
|AVG
|.264
|.371
|OBP
|.288
|.500
|SLG
|.479
|13
|XBH
|18
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|22
|38/15
|K/BB
|46/5
|0
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 7 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
