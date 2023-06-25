Sunday's contest between the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) and Houston Astros (41-36) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 25.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Tony Gonsolin (4-2, 2.92 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.89 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 37, or 58.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 30-23 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Los Angeles has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 404.

The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Astros Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Houston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Astros' previous 10 contests have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Astros have come away with nine wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 5-7 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (345 total), Houston is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Astros have pitched to a 3.56 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 18 Giants L 7-3 Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels W 2-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Reid Detmers June 21 @ Angels W 2-0 Brusdar Graterol vs - June 23 Astros W 3-2 Emmet Sheehan vs J.P. France June 24 Astros W 8-7 Bobby Miller vs Ronel Blanco June 25 Astros - Tony Gonsolin vs Hunter Brown June 27 @ Rockies - Clayton Kershaw vs Connor Seabold June 28 @ Rockies - TBA vs Kyle Freeland June 29 @ Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Chase Anderson June 30 @ Royals - Bobby Miller vs Jordan Lyles July 1 @ Royals - Tony Gonsolin vs Daniel Lynch

Astros Schedule