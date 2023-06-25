Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Yankees - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia (.400 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Yankees.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia leads Texas in total hits (75) this season while batting .262 with 32 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 68th and he is 28th in slugging.
- Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .286 with two homers during his last outings.
- In 62.7% of his 75 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 18.7% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven home a run in 33 games this season (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 18.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored a run in 38 games this season, with multiple runs 12 times.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.294
|AVG
|.233
|.368
|OBP
|.302
|.581
|SLG
|.413
|17
|XBH
|15
|11
|HR
|6
|34
|RBI
|26
|34/15
|K/BB
|48/16
|2
|SB
|4
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.9 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.66 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, the righty threw 7 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.64 ERA ranks seventh, 1.081 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.6 K/9 ranks 20th.
