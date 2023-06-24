The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is underway, and Rose Zhang is currently in 12th place with a score of -1.

Looking to place a wager on Rose Zhang at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Rose Zhang Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Zhang has shot below par on eight occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in one of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over her last 17 rounds, Zhang has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Zhang has won one of her past five tournaments.

Zhang has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five events. In that span, she finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score three times.

Zhang has made the cut four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 4 27 -2 230 1 4 1 1 $412,500

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Zhang finished 12th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Baltusrol GC measures 6,621 yards for this tournament, 394 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,015).

The average course Zhang has played in the past year has been 6,621 yards, the exact distance Baltusrol GC will measure at for this event.

Zhang's Last Time Out

Zhang was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 85th percentile on par 4s at the Mizuho Americas Open , averaging 3.95 strokes on those 41 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mizuho Americas Open , Zhang was better than 95% of the competitors (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Zhang carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , better than the field average of 1.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Mizuho Americas Open , Zhang had three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.3).

Zhang carded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 4.8 on the 41 par-4s at the Mizuho Americas Open .

At that most recent outing, Zhang's performance on the 41 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Zhang finished the Mizuho Americas Open registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.4 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Mizuho Americas Open averaged 1.9 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Zhang finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Zhang Odds to Win: +1600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Zhang's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

