Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Gleyber Torres and others are available when the Texas Rangers visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Jon Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Gray Stats

Jon Gray (6-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

In 13 starts this season, Gray has lasted five or more innings 11 times, with an average of 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 31-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 12th, 1.039 WHIP ranks ninth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 48th.

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 2.1 6 6 6 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 7 9.0 4 1 1 12 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 2 7.0 2 0 0 5 1 at Orioles May. 26 7.0 4 1 1 8 1 vs. Rockies May. 20 5.0 5 1 1 6 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 31 walks and 54 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.334/.448 on the year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 74 hits with 15 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.

He's slashed .261/.331/.495 on the year.

Garcia brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at White Sox Jun. 20 2-for-5 1 1 1 6 0 at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 69 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 31 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .249/.324/.422 slash line so far this year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jun. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 72 hits with 11 doubles, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashed .273/.355/.439 so far this year.

Rizzo enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with two doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 3-for-4 0 0 1 5 at Red Sox Jun. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0

