Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers will play Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Rangers vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank seventh in baseball with 101 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Texas' .455 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.

The Rangers lead MLB with a .272 batting average.

Texas is the top-scoring team in MLB play, averaging 6.1 runs per game (455 total).

The Rangers have a league-best .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 15th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Texas has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.184).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jon Gray (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.96 ERA in 76 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Gray has recorded seven quality starts this year.

Gray will try to pick up his 12th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox L 7-6 Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox W 6-3 Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees W 4-2 Away Dane Dunning Clarke Schmidt 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Luis Severino 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Nathan Eovaldi Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Andrew Heaney Matthew Boyd 6/27/2023 Tigers - Home Martín Pérez Matthew Boyd 6/28/2023 Tigers - Home Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/29/2023 Tigers - Home Jon Gray Reese Olson

