Jon Gray starts for the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Yankee Stadium against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

The Rangers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+105). The contest's over/under has been listed at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have a 29-15 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 65.9% of those games).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Texas has gone 26-14 (65%).

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Texas has played in 74 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-30-4).

The Rangers are 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 24-13 23-15 21-7 26-20 33-19 14-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.