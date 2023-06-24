The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.449 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

  • Lowe has 80 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.
  • He ranks 43rd in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
  • Lowe will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .235 during his last games.
  • In 57 of 74 games this year (77.0%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 18 of those games he had more than one (24.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in eight games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lowe has driven in a run in 31 games this season (41.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 38 of 74 games this year, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 38
.286 AVG .263
.373 OBP .362
.486 SLG .375
16 XBH 12
6 HR 2
24 RBI 17
36/19 K/BB 36/23
0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.71 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.30, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .279 against him.
