Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET, in the first of a two-game series at London Stadium.

Cubs vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 19th in MLB play with 82 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .398 slugging percentage ranks 19th in MLB.

The Cubs' .247 batting average ranks 16th in MLB.

Chicago ranks 14th in runs scored with 338 (4.6 per game).

The Cubs rank eighth in baseball with a .328 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 22nd in the majors.

Chicago's pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 3.94 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.261).

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 105 home runs rank sixth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 346 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.324).

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the ninth-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in the majors.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.41 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.445 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs are sending Justin Steele (7-2) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Steele has eight quality starts this year.

Steele is trying to collect his 12th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 13 outings this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (3-1) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Saturday.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Wainwright has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates W 8-0 Away Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/20/2023 Pirates W 4-0 Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates W 8-3 Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away Justin Steele Adam Wainwright 6/25/2023 Cardinals - Away Marcus Stroman Jack Flaherty 6/27/2023 Phillies - Home Jameson Taillon Ranger Suárez 6/28/2023 Phillies - Home Drew Smyly Aaron Nola 6/29/2023 Phillies - Home Kyle Hendricks Taijuan Walker 6/30/2023 Guardians - Home Justin Steele Tanner Bibee

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/17/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Adam Wainwright Kodai Senga 6/18/2023 Mets W 8-7 Away Matthew Liberatore Carlos Carrasco 6/19/2023 Nationals W 8-6 Away Jack Flaherty Josiah Gray 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs - Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs - Home Jack Flaherty Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros - Home Matthew Liberatore Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Jordan Montgomery Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino

