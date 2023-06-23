Robbie Grossman is available when the Texas Rangers battle Clarke Schmidt and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 17 against the Blue Jays) he went 0-for-3.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Clarke Schmidt

Clarke Schmidt TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .228 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks.

Grossman has gotten a hit in 36 of 59 games this year (61.0%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (13.6%).

He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 59), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Grossman has had an RBI in 18 games this season (30.5%), including nine multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this season (47.5%), including seven games with multiple runs (11.9%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 27 .243 AVG .212 .319 OBP .301 .379 SLG .364 8 XBH 7 3 HR 4 19 RBI 13 29/13 K/BB 31/11 0 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings