The Dallas Cowboys at the moment have the sixth-ranked odds in the league to win the Super Bowl at +1400.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +175

+175 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1400

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

A total of nine Cowboys games last season went over the point total.

On offense, Dallas ranked 11th in the NFL with 354.9 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 12th in total defense (330.2 yards allowed per contest).

At home last season, the Cowboys were 8-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

As the underdog in the game, Dallas went 3-2. When favored, the Cowboys were 8-3.

In the NFC East the Cowboys were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 8-4.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard ran for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Pollard scored three touchdowns, with 39 catches for 371 yards.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott passed for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

In addition, Prescott rushed for 182 yards and one TD.

CeeDee Lamb had 107 receptions for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.

In 13 games played for the Texans, Brandin Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards (53.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 17 games last year, Micah Parsons collected 13.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 65 tackles.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants - +5000 2 September 17 Jets - +1600 3 September 24 @ Cardinals - +20000 4 October 1 Patriots - +5000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +1000 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 Rams - +6600 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +5000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +8000 12 November 23 Commanders - +6600 13 November 30 Seahawks - +3300 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +800 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +2500 17 December 30 Lions - +2000 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +6600

