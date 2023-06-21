The Texas Rangers (45-28) and Chicago White Sox (32-43) play a rubber match on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Martin Perez (6-3) to the mound, while Michael Kopech (3-5) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (6-3, 4.54 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 3.92 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Martín Pérez

Perez (6-3) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 14 games.

He has six quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Perez has made 11 starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 5.5 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech makes the start for the White Sox, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 3.92 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.92, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .212 batting average against him.

Kopech is looking to record his sixth quality start of the season.

Kopech has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 27-year-old's 3.92 ERA ranks 35th, 1.269 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.3 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.