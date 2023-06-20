Travis Jankowski is available when the Texas Rangers battle Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 16 against the Blue Jays) he went 1-for-4.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

Jankowski has seven doubles, a triple and 13 walks while batting .286.

In 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%) Jankowski has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (14.7%).

In 34 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In eight games this season (23.5%), Jankowski has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (8.8%) he had two or more.

In 13 of 34 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .277 AVG .294 .382 OBP .368 .340 SLG .412 3 XBH 5 0 HR 0 5 RBI 6 4/7 K/BB 15/6 5 SB 3

White Sox Pitching Rankings