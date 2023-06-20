Player prop betting options for Marcus Semien, Andrew Vaughn and others are available in the Texas Rangers-Chicago White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, starting at 8:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Eovaldi Stats

The Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound for his 15th start this season.

He has nine quality starts in 14 chances this season.

Eovaldi will look to finish five or more innings for the 15th start in a row.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.59 ERA ranks fifth, .982 WHIP ranks third, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 15 7.0 5 3 3 9 2 at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0 at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Semien Stats

Semien has 84 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .277/.340/.462 so far this season.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 70 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 30 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .260/.333/.480 slash line so far this season.

Garcia takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Jun. 19 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 64 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 42 runs.

He has a slash line of .240/.321/.431 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 18 home runs, 15 walks and 38 RBI (71 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .262/.317/.535 so far this season.

Robert takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Jun. 19 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

