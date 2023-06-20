Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (45-27) will visit Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (31-43) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Tuesday, June 20, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +125. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (9-3, 2.59 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.31 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and White Sox game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 28 out of the 42 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 17-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (77.3% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 13, or 30.2%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 13 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+130) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Ezequiel Duran 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West -110 - 1st

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.