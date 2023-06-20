The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 97 total home runs.

Texas ranks third in MLB, slugging .457.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .273 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 6.1 runs per game (439 total runs).

The Texas Rangers lead the league with a .342 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.78).

The Rangers have the second-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.192).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (9-3) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 2.59 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 92 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi has registered nine quality starts this year.

Eovaldi will look to last five or more innings for his 15th straight start. He's averaging 6.7 innings per outing.

He has made five appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/15/2023 Angels L 5-3 Home Nathan Eovaldi - 6/16/2023 Blue Jays L 2-1 Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays W 4-2 Home Dane Dunning Trevor Richards 6/18/2023 Blue Jays W 11-7 Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox W 5-2 Away Andrew Heaney Tanner Banks 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease 6/21/2023 White Sox - Away Martín Pérez Michael Kopech 6/23/2023 Yankees - Away Dane Dunning Luis Severino 6/24/2023 Yankees - Away Jon Gray Clarke Schmidt 6/25/2023 Yankees - Away Andrew Heaney Gerrit Cole 6/26/2023 Tigers - Home Nathan Eovaldi Michael Lorenzen

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.