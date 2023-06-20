After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .254.

In 64.7% of his games this season (11 of 17), Garver has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (23.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this year, and in 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight games this season (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 4 .298 AVG .083 .353 OBP .214 .574 SLG .083 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 1 16/4 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

White Sox Pitching Rankings