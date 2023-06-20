Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. White Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Ezequiel Duran (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his most recent appearance against the White Sox.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .313 with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and nine walks.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 34 of 53 games this year (64.2%), including 16 multi-hit games (30.2%).
- He has homered in eight games this season (15.1%), homering in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this season (32.1%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (41.5%), including five games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|22
|.372
|AVG
|.247
|.422
|OBP
|.289
|.628
|SLG
|.400
|12
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|10
|20/8
|K/BB
|26/1
|1
|SB
|2
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff leads the league.
- The White Sox's 4.52 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (100 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 79 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.31), 49th in WHIP (1.336), and 13th in K/9 (10.3) among pitchers who qualify.
