Tuesday's WNBA slate includes Cheyenne Parker's Atlanta Dream (5-5) hitting the road to meet Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (5-6) at College Park Center. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Dallas enters this matchup after a 109-103 defeat against Seattle. The Wings' leading scorer was Ogunbowale, who wound up with 41 points and three steals. With Allisha Gray (25 PTS, 2 STL, 69.2 FG%) contriburing the best performance on the team, Atlanta won 100-94 against Indiana. Rhyne Howard also added 21 points and six rebounds to the effort.

Wings vs. Dream Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Wings (-165 to win)

Wings (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Dream (+140 to win)

Dream (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Wings (-3.5)

Wings (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 170.5

170.5 When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: NBA TV, BSSWX, and BSSE

Wings Season Stats

The Wings rank fourth in the WNBA with 85.5 points per game, but their defense has been less effective, ceding 86.6 points per game (worst in league).

Dallas is allowing 34.9 rebounds per game this year (eighth-ranked in WNBA), but it has shined by pulling down 37.6 rebounds per contest (best).

The Wings rank eighth in the WNBA with 17.9 assists per game.

Dallas ranks top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 12.5 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks fourth with 14.6 forced turnovers per contest.

The Wings rank worst in the WNBA with a 29.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are sinking 7.6 treys per game (fourth-ranked in league).

When it comes to threes, Dallas' defense is coming up short, as it ranks third-worst in the league in threes allowed (8.5 per game) and second-worst in three-point percentage allowed (36.7%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

In the 2023 campaign, the Wings are scoring 1.4 more points per home game on average than on the road (86.2 at home, 84.8 on the road), but are allowing 3.2 fewer points per home game compared to road games (85.2 at home, 88.4 on the road).

When playing at home, Dallas averages 39.2 rebounds per game and allow its opponents to pull down 32.3, while on the road it averages 35.8 per game and allows 38.0.

On average, the Wings have more assists on the road than at home (18.0 on the road, 17.8 at home). During the 2023 WNBA season, Dallas is committing more turnovers in home games (13.8 per game) than away (10.8), and is forcing more turnovers at home (14.8 per game) compared to on the road (14.4).

In 2023 the Wings are averaging 7.2 made three-pointers at home and 8.2 away, shooting 28.3% from deep at home compared to 31.1% away.

Dallas gives up 0.3 more three-pointer when playing at home (8.7 per game) than on the road (8.4). But it allows a lower three-point shooting percentage at home (36.1% in home games compared to 37.5% on the road).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

The Wings have won four of the six games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Wings have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Dallas has four wins in games against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, Dallas has two wins ATS (2-4).

The Wings have an implied moneyline win probability of 62.3% in this game.

