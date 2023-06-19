The Texas Rangers visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Andrew Vaughn and others in this contest.

Rangers vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Heaney Stats

Andrew Heaney (4-4) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Heaney has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings nine times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jun. 14 3.2 5 1 1 5 4 at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Rockies May. 21 6.0 6 1 0 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has 83 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .279/.342/.466 so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 69 hits with 13 doubles, 15 home runs, 29 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .260/.332/.479 so far this season.

Garcia heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, five walks and two RBI.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 18 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 17 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has collected 62 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 41 runs.

He has a slash line of .237/.320/.420 on the season.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Jun. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 at Dodgers Jun. 14 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Robert Stats

Luis Robert has 69 hits with 20 doubles, 17 home runs, 15 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashed .257/.311/.522 on the season.

Robert has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .217 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jun. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Jun. 17 1-for-6 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jun. 15 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Jun. 14 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

