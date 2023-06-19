Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (44-27) clash with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (31-42) in the series opener at Guaranteed Rate Field on Monday, June 19. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -130 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the White Sox (+110). The over/under for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (4-4, 4.05 ERA) vs Tanner Banks - CHW (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have won 27 out of the 41 games, or 65.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rangers have gone 23-11 (winning 67.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The White Sox have won in 13, or 31%, of the 42 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 2-6-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+140) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Adolis García 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1100 5th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 1st

