On Monday, Marcus Semien (.191 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 151 points below season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Banks. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Tanner Banks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .466, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.

He ranks 38th in batting average, 61st in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Semien has gotten at least one hit in 77.5% of his games this season (55 of 71), with at least two hits 23 times (32.4%).

In 10 games this season, he has gone deep (14.1%, and 3% of his trips to the dish).

Semien has driven in a run in 35 games this season (49.3%), including 13 games with more than one RBI (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season (60.6%), including 11 multi-run games (15.5%).

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 34 .266 AVG .292 .324 OBP .362 .422 SLG .514 17 XBH 17 3 HR 7 21 RBI 33 22/14 K/BB 28/16 3 SB 4

White Sox Pitching Rankings