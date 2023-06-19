Jonah Heim -- 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox, with Tanner Banks on the hill, on June 19 at 8:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Tanner Banks

NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 17 doubles, nine home runs and 18 walks while hitting .281.

He ranks 35th in batting average, 72nd in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Heim is batting .211 with two homers during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Heim has gotten a hit in 45 of 62 games this year (72.6%), with at least two hits on 18 occasions (29.0%).

In 14.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 28 games this season (45.2%), Heim has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (17.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (43.5%), including eight multi-run games (12.9%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 30 .274 AVG .289 .325 OBP .347 .556 SLG .386 17 XBH 9 8 HR 1 29 RBI 20 26/8 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

