The Texas Rangers and Ezequiel Duran (.457 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Tanner Banks and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up four hits (going 4-for-5 with a double) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Tanner Banks

Tanner Banks TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran has 11 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks while batting .309.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 52 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.7% of his games this season, Duran has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (17.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 22 of 52 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 21 .372 AVG .235 .422 OBP .279 .628 SLG .370 12 XBH 7 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 20/8 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

White Sox Pitching Rankings