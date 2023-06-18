Ezequiel Duran, with a slugging percentage of .394 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, June 18 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Ezequiel Duran At The Plate

Duran is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Duran has gotten a hit in 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (27.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.7% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has had an RBI in 17 games this year (33.3%), including nine multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 21 .348 AVG .235 .402 OBP .279 .607 SLG .370 11 XBH 7 6 HR 2 18 RBI 10 19/8 K/BB 25/1 1 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings