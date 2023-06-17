Saturday's contest between the Texas Rangers (42-27) and the Toronto Blue Jays (39-32) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers taking home the win. Game time is at 4:05 PM on June 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (6-3) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (5-1) will get the nod for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Blue Jays 5.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 1-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have been victorious in 14, or 53.8%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Texas has won four of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas scores the most runs in baseball (419 total, 6.1 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Rangers Schedule