Nick Taylor will play the 2023 U.S. Open in Los Angeles, California at The Los Angeles Country Club from June 15-18 fresh off a win at the RBC Canadian Open.

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five three times in his last 16 rounds.

Taylor has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Taylor has won one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five tournaments.

Taylor has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 26 -8 277 1 14 2 5 $5.1M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Taylor placed 43rd in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

Taylor made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

Taylor last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

This course is set up to play at 7,423 yards, 164 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Taylor has played i the last year (7,248 yards) is 175 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,423).

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.97 strokes on the 30 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.79 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the RBC Canadian Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Taylor shot better than 99% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 3.89 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Taylor shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 30 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the 30 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Taylor recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Taylor's 16 birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the tournament average of 6.3.

In that last tournament, Taylor's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

Taylor finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on 39 of the 61 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 4.2.

On the 61 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Taylor carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

