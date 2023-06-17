After batting .250 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver has four doubles, three home runs and five walks while hitting .264.

Garver has gotten a hit in 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), including four multi-hit games (26.7%).

In 15 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In six games this season, Garver has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven of 15 games (46.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 3 .311 AVG .000 .354 OBP .200 .600 SLG .000 7 XBH 0 3 HR 0 11 RBI 0 15/3 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings