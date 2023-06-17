Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Blue Jays - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Marcus Semien (hitting .156 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Blue Jays
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Odds
|Rangers vs Blue Jays Prediction
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .472 this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 34th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 54 of 69 games this season (78.3%), including 23 multi-hit games (33.3%).
- He has homered in 14.5% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Semien has driven home a run in 34 games this season (49.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 42 games this season (60.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.274
|AVG
|.292
|.335
|OBP
|.362
|.432
|SLG
|.514
|16
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|7
|20
|RBI
|33
|20/14
|K/BB
|28/16
|3
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.91 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 97 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 16th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.01 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the righty tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (3.01), 28th in WHIP (1.133), and second in K/9 (11.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.