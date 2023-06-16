The Toronto Blue Jays (38-32) will rely on Bo Bichette when they visit Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (42-26) at Globe Life Field on Friday, June 16. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Blue Jays as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rangers +120 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman - TOR (5-3, 3.12 ERA) vs Martin Perez - TEX (6-2, 4.67 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Rangers and Blue Jays game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (+120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $22.00 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Marcus Semien hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 25, or 55.6%, of the 45 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 16-10 (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

Toronto has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays went 3-4 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Toronto and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (56%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 5-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 5-3-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Corey Seager 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+160) Adolis García 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Josh Jung 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+280)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +150 - 2nd

Think the Rangers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Texas and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.