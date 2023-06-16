How to Watch the Brewers vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field on Friday at American Family Field against Rich Hill, who is starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 15th in MLB action with 78 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Milwaukee has the fourth-lowest slugging percentage in baseball (.377).
- The Brewers' .229 batting average ranks 26th in the majors.
- Milwaukee ranks 25th in runs scored with 274 (four per game).
- The Brewers' .306 on-base percentage is 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers strike out 9.5 times per game, the fifth-worst average in the majors.
- Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 25th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Milwaukee has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers have the 15th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.283).
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit 65 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Fueled by 205 extra-base hits, Pittsburgh ranks 14th in MLB with a .406 slugging percentage this season.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of .248 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh has scored 294 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 12th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).
- The Pirates have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 12th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.32 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with a combined 1.395 WHIP this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will send Julio Teheran (1-2) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 1.48 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Teheran is looking for his fourth quality start in a row.
- Teheran will try to build on a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will hand the ball to Hill (6-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Hill has five starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/9/2023
|Athletics
|L 5-2
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Sam Moll
|6/10/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Paul Blackburn
|6/11/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-6
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|JP Sears
|6/13/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Pablo Lopez
|6/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-2
|Away
|Colin Rea
|Bailey Ober
|6/16/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Rich Hill
|6/17/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Mitch Keller
|6/18/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Luis Ortiz
|6/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Merrill Kelly
|6/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Colin Rea
|Ryne Nelson
|6/21/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Julio Teheran
|Zac Gallen
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Mets
|L 5-1
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Kodai Senga
|6/11/2023
|Mets
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/13/2023
|Cubs
|L 11-3
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Jameson Taillon
|6/14/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Away
|Osvaldo Bido
|Drew Smyly
|6/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 7-2
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/16/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Julio Teheran
|6/17/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Wade Miley
|6/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Freddy Peralta
|6/19/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Drew Smyly
|6/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Johan Oviedo
|Marcus Stroman
|6/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Rich Hill
|Kyle Hendricks
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.