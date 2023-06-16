As action in the Viking Classic Birmingham continues, a round of 16 match is coming up for Bernarda Pera, and she will face Linda Fruhvirtova. Pera's odds are the fifth-best in the field at +1200 to win this tournament at Edgbaston Priory Club.

Pera at the 2023 Viking Classic Birmingham

Next Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Tournament Dates: June 16-25

June 16-25 Venue: Edgbaston Priory Club

Edgbaston Priory Club Location: Birmingham, United Kingdom

Birmingham, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Pera's Next Match

After her 6-4, 7-6 win over Marie Bouzkova in the round of 32, Pera will play Fruhvirtova in the round of 16 on Wednesday, June 21 at 5:00 AM ET.

Pera Stats

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Pera defeated No. 32-ranked Bouzkova, 6-4, 7-6.

In 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Pera has gone 33-20 and has won two titles.

Pera is 0-1 on grass over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Pera has played 53 matches and 21.2 games per match.

In her one match on a grass surface over the past 12 months, Pera has averaged 19.0 games.

Over the past 12 months, Pera has been victorious in 38.2% of her return games and 67.6% of her service games.

On grass over the past 12 months, Pera has been victorious in 44.4% of her service games and 20.0% of her return games.

