When the Texas Rangers (42-25) and Los Angeles Angels (38-32) meet at Globe Life Field on Thursday, June 15, Nathan Eovaldi will get the call for the Rangers, while the Angels will send Shohei Ohtani to the hill. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Rangers as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-2, 2.49 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.43 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won 25, or 65.8%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have a record of 24-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Texas has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 31 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (51.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 12 times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Corey Seager 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Mitch Garver 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240) Leody Taveras - 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +115 - 2nd

