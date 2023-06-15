Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will try to find success Shohei Ohtani when he starts for the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB play with 90 total home runs.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Rangers' .272 batting average leads MLB.

Texas has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 6.2 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Rangers have a league-high .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 15th in baseball.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Rangers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (9-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season.

The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

Eovaldi has registered eight quality starts this season.

Eovaldi will look to pitch five or more innings for his 14th straight start. He's averaging 6.6 innings per outing.

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease

