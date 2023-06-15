Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Thursday, Nate Lowe (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-5 against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks while batting .272.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 75.8% of his 66 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.8% of them.
- In eight games this season, he has homered (12.1%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|34
|.286
|AVG
|.259
|.364
|OBP
|.338
|.500
|SLG
|.374
|15
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|2
|23
|RBI
|16
|34/15
|K/BB
|34/17
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Ohtani (5-2) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.
