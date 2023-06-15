After hitting .256 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .284 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 70th in on base percentage, and 59th in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Heim has gotten at least one hit in 70.7% of his games this season (41 of 58), with at least two hits 18 times (31.0%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (12.1%), homering in 3% of his plate appearances.

Heim has had an RBI in 25 games this season (43.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 25 times this year (43.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (13.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 30 .277 AVG .289 .330 OBP .347 .535 SLG .386 14 XBH 9 6 HR 1 26 RBI 20 22/7 K/BB 20/10 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings