Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.478 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager is batting .357 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 17 walks.
- Seager enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .550 with three homers.
- In 29 of 36 games this season (80.6%) Seager has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (38.9%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (25.0%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 19 games this season (52.8%), with two or more RBI in nine of those contests (25.0%).
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (47.2%), including eight games with multiple runs (22.2%).
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.395
|AVG
|.306
|.457
|OBP
|.362
|.728
|SLG
|.532
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|19
|RBI
|17
|13/11
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 78 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Ohtani (5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.
