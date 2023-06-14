Robbie Grossman -- .154 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is hitting .233 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 walks.
  • Grossman has had a hit in 35 of 56 games this season (62.5%), including multiple hits eight times (14.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 32.1% of his games this year, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 27
.255 AVG .212
.324 OBP .301
.404 SLG .364
8 XBH 7
3 HR 4
19 RBI 13
26/11 K/BB 31/11
0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels' 4.22 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels are sending Detmers (1-5) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.79, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
