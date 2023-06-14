Marcus Semien and Shohei Ohtani are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Angels play at Globe Life Field on Wednesday (at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Andrew Heaney Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Heaney Stats

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (4-4) to the mound for his 13th start this season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.

In 12 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 5.3 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Heaney Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 9 5.0 4 4 3 5 2 vs. Mariners Jun. 3 3.0 6 3 3 5 4 at Orioles May. 27 7.0 4 1 1 3 1 vs. Rockies May. 21 6.0 6 1 0 5 2 at Athletics May. 14 6.0 4 1 1 9 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Semien Stats

Semien has recorded 79 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 51 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .284/.350/.468 slash line so far this year.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 12 doubles, 15 home runs, 24 walks and 54 RBI (64 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .258/.323/.488 so far this season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Rays Jun. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has recorded 77 hits with 13 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .296/.373/.600 slash line on the season.

Ohtani has recorded a base hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .487 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 3-for-4 1 1 2 7 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs, 34 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .255/.358/.473 on the year.

Trout has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .118 with five walks and two RBI.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

