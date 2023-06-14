Mitch Garver Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Mitch Garver (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-6 with a double and an RBI against the Angels.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .267 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Garver has had a hit in nine of 13 games this season (69.2%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Garver has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in six of 13 games (46.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|3
|.324
|AVG
|.000
|.375
|OBP
|.200
|.649
|SLG
|.000
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|0
|12/3
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (1-5) to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.79, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .278 batting average against him.
