Corey Seager Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Angels - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Corey Seager -- with a slugging percentage of .762 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the hill, on June 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 14 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .357.
- Seager will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .476 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 28 of 35 games this season (80.0%), including 14 multi-hit games (40.0%).
- Looking at the 35 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (22.9%), and in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (51.4%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (25.7%).
- He has scored in 45.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 22.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.397
|AVG
|.306
|.456
|OBP
|.362
|.705
|SLG
|.532
|14
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|17
|12/10
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 12th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 4.79 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.79, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .278 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.